Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 2:28AM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…In California, Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park,
Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave Desert.
In Nevada, Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.