High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 1:35PM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Santa Ana winds increasing this evening and

overnight.

Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must

drive.