High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 1:35PM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Santa Ana winds increasing this evening and
overnight.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.