High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 1:35PM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 in eastern

valleys. Gusts to 70 mph, locally higher in the mountains.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,

and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Santa Ana winds peaking in intensity for

Santa Ana mts and San Bernardino mountains this afternoon. Winds

increase across into the Riverside and San Diego County mountains

Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must

drive.