High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 1:35PM PST until January 10 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 70 mph.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County
Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds peaking this afternoon, becoming more
localized on Friday.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.