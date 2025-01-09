High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 1:35PM PST until January 10 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 70 mph.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County

Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds peaking this afternoon, becoming more

localized on Friday.

Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must

drive.