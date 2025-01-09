Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 2:11AM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph. Isolated
gusts to 80 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,
and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.

National Weather Service

