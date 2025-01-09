Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 2:11AM PST until January 10 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 2:11 AM

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 75 mph.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County
Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use
caution if you must drive.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content