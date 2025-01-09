High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 7:50PM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing
to 10 to 20 mph by Friday afternoon.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and toss unsecure
objects. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A red flag warning is also in effect.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.