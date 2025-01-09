High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 7:50PM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Increasing northeast winds at speeds of 20 to 30 mph with

localized gusts up to 50 mph. For wind prone slopes and canyons in

the San Diego mountains and near I-8 there will be east wind gusts

as high as 60 to 80 mph. East wind decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph by Friday afternoon.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Foothills and

Mountains, and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and toss unsecured

objects. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A red flag warning is also in effect.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.