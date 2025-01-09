High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 7:50PM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Increasing northeast winds at speeds of 20 to 30 mph with
localized gusts up to 50 mph. For wind prone slopes and canyons in
the San Diego mountains and near I-8 there will be east wind gusts
as high as 60 to 80 mph. East wind decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph by Friday afternoon.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Foothills and
Mountains, and San Diego County Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and toss unsecured
objects. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A red flag warning is also in effect.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.