High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 7:50PM PST until January 10 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Strong northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
will continue overnight and taper off early Friday. Wind gusts as
strong as 75 mph in wind prone mountain canyons, passes and
ridges. Northeast wind decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35
mph during Friday morning.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County
Foothills and Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County
Valleys-The Inland Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Possible wind damage to trees and unsecured objects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A red flag warning is also in effect for all
mountains and the Inland Empire.