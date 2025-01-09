Red Flag Warning issued January 9 at 1:28PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG

SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS…

VALLEYS…INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…East 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any new wildfires that develop will likely spread

rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.