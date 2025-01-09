Red Flag Warning issued January 9 at 1:28PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG

SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS…

VALLEYS…INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that develop will likely spread

rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger

District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County

Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.