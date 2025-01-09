Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued January 9 at 1:28PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG
SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS…
VALLEYS…INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…Northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Locally
higher in favored passes and canyons.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any new wildfires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, Riverside County
Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San
Bernardino National Forest and San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

