Red Flag Warning issued January 9 at 2:44AM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG

SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS…

VALLEYS…INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…Northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including

The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.