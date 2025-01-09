Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued January 9 at 2:44AM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 2:44 AM

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG
SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS…
VALLEYS…INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger
District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County
Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content