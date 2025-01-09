Red Flag Warning issued January 9 at 2:44AM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG
SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS…
VALLEYS…INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS…
* WINDS…Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger
District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County
Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.