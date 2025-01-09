Red Flag Warning issued January 9 at 2:44AM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG

SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS…

VALLEYS…INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…Northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any new wildfires that develop will likely spread

rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, Riverside County

Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San

Bernardino National Forest and San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.