Red Flag Warning issued January 9 at 6:51PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO
STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS, POOR OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY AND VERY
LOW DAYTIME RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL MOUNTAINS…VALLEYS…SANTA
ANA MOUNTAINS OF ORANGE COUNTY…AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS…
* WINDS…Increasing northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40
mph. Wind gusts to 70 mph for wind prone slopes, canyons and
I-8 corridor during Thursday night and Friday morning. Local
east wind gusts to 80 mph for the Laguna Mountains. Wind speeds
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph during Friday
afternoon.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 to 12 percent on Friday. Poor
recovery during Thursday night and Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Any new wildfires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Dry vegetation. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, Riverside County
Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San
Bernardino National Forest and San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.