Red Flag Warning issued January 9 at 6:51PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO

STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS, POOR OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY AND VERY

LOW DAYTIME RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL MOUNTAINS…VALLEYS…SANTA

ANA MOUNTAINS OF ORANGE COUNTY…AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…East 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. wind

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph during Friday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 to 12 percent on Friday. Poor

recovery at night.

* IMPACTS…Any new wildfires that develop will likely spread

rapidly. Dry vegetation. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.