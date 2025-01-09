Red Flag Warning issued January 9 at 6:51PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO
STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS, POOR OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY AND VERY
LOW DAYTIME RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL MOUNTAINS…VALLEYS…SANTA
ANA MOUNTAINS OF ORANGE COUNTY…AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS…
* WINDS…East 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. wind
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph during Friday afternoon.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 to 12 percent on Friday. Poor
recovery at night.
* IMPACTS…Any new wildfires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Dry vegetation. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.