Red Flag Warning issued January 9 at 6:51PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO
STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS, POOR OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY AND VERY
LOW DAYTIME RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL MOUNTAINS…VALLEYS…SANTA
ANA MOUNTAINS OF ORANGE COUNTY…AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS…
* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Local
gusts to 75 mph in the Cajon Pass mountains overnight decreasing
during Friday morning. Winds decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph by Friday afternoon.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 to 12 percent on Friday. Poor
recovery Thursday night and Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Dry vegetation. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including
The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.