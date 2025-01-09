Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 5:30AM PST until January 10 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph near
Laughlin and Bullhead City.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…Until midnight PST /1 AM MST/ tonight.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous boating conditions on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave,
and Lake Havasu. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles..
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.