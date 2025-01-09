Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 9:00AM PST until January 10 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

National Weather Service

