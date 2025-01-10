High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:13AM PST until January 10 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

