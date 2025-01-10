High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:13AM PST until January 10 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County
Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.