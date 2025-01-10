Red Flag Warning issued January 10 at 12:24PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY DUE TO
GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW DAYTIME RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
ALL MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, AND THE SAN
GORGONIO PASS…
…A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS,
SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR THE INLAND EMPIRE AND THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS…
* WINDS…Red Flag Warning: North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40
mph. Fire Weather Watch: North 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55
mph, highest in passes.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Red Flag Warning: As low as 7 percent. Fire
Weather Watch: As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Dry vegetation. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The
Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The
Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.