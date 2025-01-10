Red Flag Warning issued January 10 at 12:24PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY DUE TO

GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW DAYTIME RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

ALL MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, AND THE SAN

GORGONIO PASS…

…A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING

THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS,

SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

* WINDS…Red Flag Warning: Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Fire Weather Watch: Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph, highest in passes.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Red Flag Warning: As low as 10 percent. Fire

Weather Watch: As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that develop will likely spread

rapidly. Dry vegetation. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger

District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County

Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.