Red Flag Warning issued January 10 at 12:24PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY DUE TO

GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW DAYTIME RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

ALL MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, AND THE SAN

GORGONIO PASS…

…A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING

THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS,

SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

* WINDS…Red Flag Warning: Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any new wildfires that develop will likely spread

rapidly. Dry vegetation. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, Riverside County

Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San

Bernardino National Forest and San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.