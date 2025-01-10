Red Flag Warning issued January 10 at 2:25AM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TODAY DUE TO

GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW DAYTIME RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

ALL MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS…INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…AND THE SAN

GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…East 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any new wildfires that develop will likely spread

rapidly. Dry vegetation. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.