Red Flag Warning issued January 10 at 2:25AM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TODAY DUE TO
GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW DAYTIME RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
ALL MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS…INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…AND THE SAN
GORGONIO PASS…
* WINDS…Northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any new wildfires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Dry vegetation. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, Riverside County
Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San
Bernardino National Forest and San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.