Red Flag Warning issued January 10 at 2:25AM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TODAY DUE TO
GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW DAYTIME RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
ALL MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS…INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…AND THE SAN
GORGONIO PASS…
* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Dry vegetation. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including
The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.