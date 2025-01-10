Red Flag Warning issued January 10 at 2:25AM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TODAY DUE TO

GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW DAYTIME RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

ALL MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS…INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…AND THE SAN

GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…North 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that develop will likely spread

rapidly. Dry vegetation. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger

District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County

Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.