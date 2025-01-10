Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 12:34PM PST until January 12 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…From 9 AM PST /10 AM MST/ Saturday to 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
result in areas of blowing dust. Winds may also make driving
difficult for high profile vehicle and results in rough boating
conditions on area lakes.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.