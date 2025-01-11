Red Flag Warning issued January 11 at 1:06PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TODAY AND HAS BEEN
EXTENDED UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS, SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND
ORANGE COUNTY…
…A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NOW EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND THE SAN
DIEGO INLAND VALLEYS AND MOUNTAINS…
* WINDS…Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. A brief
lull in the winds expected Sunday night, restrengthening Monday
morning.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that start could spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger
District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County
Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.