Red Flag Warning issued January 11 at 1:06PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TODAY AND HAS BEEN

EXTENDED UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS, SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND

ORANGE COUNTY…

…A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NOW EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND THE SAN

DIEGO INLAND VALLEYS AND MOUNTAINS…

* WINDS…Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. A brief

lull in the winds expected Sunday night, restrengthening Monday

morning.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that start could spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger

District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County

Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.