Red Flag Warning issued January 11 at 3:40AM PST until January 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TODAY THROUGH 6 PM

SUNDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

INLAND EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS,

SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, which

is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Sunday. The Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS…For the Inland Empire north 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40

to 55 mph, strongest below the Cajon Pass. For the coastal

slopes of the San Bernardino mountains north 20 to 30 with gusts

55 to 65 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 to 15 percent. Poor overnight

recovery for tonight into Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that start could spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including

The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.