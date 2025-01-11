Red Flag Warning issued January 11 at 3:40AM PST until January 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TODAY THROUGH 6 PM
SUNDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE
INLAND EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS,
SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, which
is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Sunday. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that start could spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.