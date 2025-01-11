Red Flag Warning issued January 11 at 3:40AM PST until January 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TODAY THROUGH 6 PM

SUNDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

INLAND EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS,

SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, which

is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Sunday. The Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS…For inland Orange County, north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

35 to 50 mph. For the Santa Ana mountains north 25 to 35 mph

with gusts 55 to 65 mph, strongest below passes and canyons.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 to 15 percent. Poor overnight

recovery for tonight into Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that start could spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger

District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County

Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.