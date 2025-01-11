Red Flag Warning issued January 11 at 9:49PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR

GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND

EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS, SANTA

ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

…A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NOW EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY THROUGH

6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY

MOUNTAINS, AND THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…

* WINDS…East 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.