Red Flag Warning issued January 11 at 9:49PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR
GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND
EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS, SANTA
ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
…A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NOW EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY THROUGH
6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY
MOUNTAINS, AND THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…
* WINDS…North to northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Isolated gusts to 55 mph in the favored coastal slopes and
canyons.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidity 11 to 15 percent with poor
overnight recovery.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including
The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.