Red Flag Warning issued January 11 at 9:49PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR
GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND
EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS, SANTA
ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
…A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NOW EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY THROUGH
6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY
MOUNTAINS, AND THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…
* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Isolated
gusts to 55 mph in the favored ridges and canyons.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidity of 12 to 15 percent with
very poor overnight recovery.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger
District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County
Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.