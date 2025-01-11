Red Flag Warning issued January 11 at 9:49PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR

GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND

EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS, SANTA

ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

…A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NOW EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY THROUGH

6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY

MOUNTAINS, AND THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…

* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Isolated

gusts to 55 mph in the favored ridges and canyons.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidity of 12 to 15 percent with

very poor overnight recovery.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger

District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County

Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.