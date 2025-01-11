Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 12:58PM MST until January 12 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts upwards of 40 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Parker
Valley, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chiriaco Summit, and Palo Verde
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM MST /noon PST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.