Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 8:58AM PST until January 12 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST / 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
result in areas of blowing dust. Expect hazardous boating
conditions on area lakes with wave heights between 2 and 3 feet.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.