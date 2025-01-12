Red Flag Warning issued January 12 at 3:18AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR

GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND

EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS, SANTA

ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

…A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NOW EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY THROUGH

6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY

MOUNTAINS, AND THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…

* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

Isolated gusts to 55 mph in the favored coastal slopes and

canyons.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidity 11 to 15 percent with poor

overnight recovery.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including

The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.