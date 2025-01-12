Red Flag Warning issued January 12 at 9:27PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR

GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND

EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS, SANTA

ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY THROUGH 6 PM

WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND

THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…

* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph. Isolated

gusts to 55 mph in the favored ridges and canyons in the Santa

Ana Mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daytime humidity as low as 12 percent with

very poor overnight recovery.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger

District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County

Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.