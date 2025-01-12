Red Flag Warning issued January 12 at 9:27PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR

GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND

EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS, SANTA

ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY THROUGH 6 PM

WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND

THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…

* WINDS…East 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Isolated

gusts to 50 mph in the favored coastal slopes.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent with poor overnight

recovery.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, Riverside County

Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San

Bernardino National Forest and San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.