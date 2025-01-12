Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 12 at 12:08AM PST until January 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

today at 9:12 AM
12:08 AM

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected. Strongest winds will be focused near Lake Mohave and
Laughlin.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
result in areas of blowing dust. Expect hazardous boating
conditions on area lakes with wave heights between 2 and 3 feet.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

National Weather Service

