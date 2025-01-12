Wind Advisory issued January 12 at 7:24PM PST until January 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph

expected. Strongest winds will be focused near Lake Mohave and

Laughlin.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort

Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

result in areas of blowing dust. Expect hazardous boating

conditions on area lakes with wave heights between 2 and 3 feet.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for

high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.