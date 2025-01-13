Red Flag Warning issued January 13 at 2:41AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR
GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND
EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS, SANTA
ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TODAY THROUGH 6 PM
WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE
RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND
THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…
* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, Riverside County
Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San
Bernardino National Forest and San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.