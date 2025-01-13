Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 11:25AM PST until January 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected. The strongest winds will be focused near Lake Mohave and
Laughlin.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
result in areas of blowing dust. Expect hazardous boating
conditions on area lakes with wave heights up to 3 feet,
especially on Lake Mohave.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.