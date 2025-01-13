Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 12:55PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as

28 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PST Wednesday. For the

Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor

plants may be killed if left uncovered.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.