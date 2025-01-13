Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 2:11AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County
Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, and Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.