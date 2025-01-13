Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 2:11AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 29

will result in frost formation. For the Wind Advisory, northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. For the second

Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 28 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning.

For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 6 PM PST

Wednesday. For the second Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to

9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor

plants may be killed if left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.