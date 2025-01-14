Red Flag Warning issued January 14 at 1:27PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR
GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND
EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS, SANTA
ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR
GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE RIVERSIDE
COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND THE SAN
DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…
* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including
The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.