Red Flag Warning issued January 14 at 1:27PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR

GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND

EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS, SANTA

ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR

GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE RIVERSIDE

COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND THE SAN

DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…

* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including

The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.