Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 2:43AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will
result in frost formation. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For
the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor
plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.